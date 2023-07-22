A plethora of independent businesses have made Oakwood their new home over the last couple of years, from Indian street food restaurant Punjabi Heaven and French brasserie La Terrasse, to new cafe and grocery shop The Pantry.

We had decided to visit another new-ish independent, the Melbourne, opened in November last year from the team behind North Street pub The Brunswick. It’s a small pub - formerly a dry cleaners - but flooded with natural light from floor-to-ceiling windows.

We were given a very warm welcome and perused the menu, which is surprisingly broad - a good selection of spirits and wines, nine classic cocktails, and a fantastic range of beer, too, both bottled and local cask and keg options.

The Melbourne is located in Roundhay Road, Oakwood, and run by the team behind the Brunswick (Photo by National World)

The Melbourne serves cheese toasties and snacks, but customers are encouraged to bring in food from neighbouring businesses - a nice touch. Feeling a little tired and very peckish, my guest and I both opted for an espresso martini and a cheese toastie.

Our server, who would impress us even more as the evening went on, promised to bring over the drinks and food when they were ready, so we found a seat and took in our surroundings.

The decor is clean and simple; exposed brick walls and light wood, touches of pale green and light pink tiles, and fairy lights strung above the L-shaped bar. They’ve made clever use of the space, and the pub is dog-friendly, too.

Our drinks soon arrived and we sipped on our gorgeous espresso martinis - perfectly creamy with plenty of coffee and a big hit of vanilla. The toasties were unreal, and we fell silent as we devoured them, dipping them into a tangy mustard sauce.

Our reviewer tried an espresso martini from the selection of classic cocktails (Photo by National World)

The one server behind the bar could not do enough for the customers. We watched her flit across tables, checking how the food was going down and that everyone’s drinks were topped up - and even carrying another bench outside when customers asked if they had more outdoor seating.

Our total bill for three espresso martinis, a diet coke, two packets of crisps and two cheese toasties came to £23 each, certainly not breaking the bank. A small pub with a big heart, and a not-so-hidden gem, this certainly won’t be my last trip to the Melbourne.

Factfile

Address: 476 Roundhay Road, Oakwood, LS8 2HU

Telephone: 0113 513 2732

Opening hours: Mon, 4pm-10pm; Tue-Thur, 4pm-11pm; Fri-Sat, noon-11.30pm; Sun, noon-10pm

Scores

Drinks: 8/10

Value: 7/10

Atmosphere: 8/10