This beautifully restored Grade II listed building opened as a new go-to destination for food-lovers in Leeds - but it also has two excellent bars.

The White Cloth Hall, a deceptively large space near the Corn Exchange, houses four kitchens boasting an impressive range of world cuisine that’d be difficult to find in one place elsewhere.

I had the pleasure of being one of the first to step inside this renovated old marketplace, from the team behind Whitelock’s Ale House - and as well as their oysters and tacos, I tried their cucumber beer. Although strange, it isn't one to miss.

White Cloth Hall has now opened its doors. | Simon Hulme

The venue itself is gorgeous, with both historic charm and modern flair. There's exposed brick walls, industrial lighting, and soaring ceilings that emulate trendy New York loft.

Its labyrinthine arrangement makes exploring a thrill: vendors seem to appear out of nowhere at the turn of a corner. As well as the four enticing kitchens, the wine bar, hidden near the front, is a delight.

It has a cosy, intimate ambiance that contrasts with the bustling space around it - and has a generous selection of wines. I went for the house red, which was rich and delicious.

The comfortable seating and warm lighting makes this spot ideal to unwind.

Then there is the main bar, which couldn't be more different - it's filled with natural light in the central atrium of this gallery-like space.

Brut is a four per cent cucumber pale ale from brewery Anthology. | National World

I was immediately drawn to the electric green tap labelled ‘Brut’, a four per cent cucumber pale ale from brewery Anthology that had my curiosity too piqued not to try.

It was unusual but refreshing - like a garden in a beer glass. The cucumber was fresh and cooling, balanced by the bitterness you’d expect from a pale ale.

And it was light enough to keep you going back for more, but with a flavour that was anything but ordinary.

I also enjoyed local favourites like Kirkstall Brewery’s Virtuous, which, unexpectedly, paired fabulously with the salty brine of the oysters I tried later.

These were from Lupton’s Chop House, the venue’s grill and seafood bar named after the first licensee of Whitelock’s Ale House in the late 1800s, John Lupton Whitelock.

By the time I left, I was already deciding what to try on my next visit. The White Cloth Hall has something for everyone, whether you’re a history buff or just someone who appreciates a good oyster. I’ll definitely be back.

Factfile

Address: Cloth Hall Street, Leeds, LS1 2HD

Opening hours: Tue-Wed, 12pm-11pm; Thur-Sat, 12pm-12am; Sun, 12pm-11pm

Scores

Drinks: 9/10

Value: 7/10

Atmosphere: 10/10

Service: 8/10