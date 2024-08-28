White Cloth Hall: I tried Leeds' hottest new food and drink spot - where you can get oysters and tacos
The White Cloth Hall, which is the city’s newest place to grab a bite, opened last week to huge fanfare.
Housing four kitchens in a deceptively large space near the Corn Exchange, the project, from the team behind Whitelock’s Ale House, boasts an impressive range of world cuisine that’d be difficult to find in one place elsewhere.
I had the pleasure of being one of the first to step inside this renovated old marketplace, trying their oysters, tacos, and even a cucumber beer - which, although strange, isn't one to miss.
Firstly, the venue is gorgeous. It has both historic charm and modern flair. Picture exposed brick walls, industrial lighting, and soaring ceilings that emulate trendy New York loft.
Its labyrinthine arrangement makes exploring a thrill: vendors seem to appear out of nowhere at the turn of a corner. As well as the four enticing kitchens, the wine bar, hidden near the front, is a delight.
But I was there for the food. Upon entering, the mouth-watering aroma of freshly baked focaccia from sandwich bar Morty’s Focacceria was unmissable.
Their panuozzi sandwiches looked divine - and have apparently attracted foodies from across the country to the brand’s other venues. They are at the top of my list to try on my next visit.
Between Morty’s and the other kitchens is the bar, which is filled with natural light in the central atrium of this gallery-like space.
I was immediately drawn to the electric green tap labelled ‘Brut’, a four per cent cucumber pale ale from brewery Anthology that had my curiosity too piqued not to try.
It was unusual but refreshing - like a garden in a beer glass. The cucumber was fresh and cooling, balanced by the bitterness you’d expect from a pale ale.
And it was light enough to keep you going back for more, but with a flavour that was anything but ordinary.
I also enjoyed local favourites like Kirkstall Brewery’s Virtuous, which, unexpectedly, paired fabulously with the salty brine of the oysters I tried later.
These were from Lupton’s Chop House, the venue’s grill and seafood bar named after the first licensee of Whitelock’s Ale House in the late 1800s, John Lupton Whitelock.
They were as fresh as a sea breeze, with the perfect balance of salt and sweetness, and a zesty mignonette - perhaps the best in Leeds.
It being a food hall, multiple orders can be placed at once. I also picked up the steak tacos from Salma, a Mexican and South American street food concept from Leeds chef and restaurateur Hugo Monypenny.
The meat was tender and rare, so juicy it practically melted, nestled in a bed of smooth guacamole and topped with bright and tangy onions with a drizzle of a tomato-based sauce, all in a warm, soft tortilla.
By the time I left, I was already deciding what to try on my next visit. The White Cloth Hall has something for everyone, whether you’re a history buff or just someone who appreciates a good oyster. I’ll definitely be back.
