While travelling through the outskirts of the Leeds district, I was drawn in by an imposing Victorian building with a sign bearing its royal namesake’s portrait: the Victoria Hotel.

Though I hadn’t planned to spend much time in Allerton Bywater, I stumbled across this traditional pub nestled quietly among terraced houses, garages and workshops. My companion and I decided to step inside - and almost instantly wished we lived closer.

The Victoria Hotel oozes old-fashioned charm, with stylish wood panelling across the walls and bar giving it a warm, timeless character. The furniture is tastefully chosen, and vintage artwork on the walls lends a nostalgic touch.

The Victoria Hotel | National World

The real showstopper, however, is the soft glow cascading down the staircase from a magnificent stained glass window at the top of the landing - a detail that truly sets this pub apart.

Despite its rich period features, the pub hasn’t been left behind. A tidy beer garden with straw parasols provides a modern, almost tropical feel - perfect for summer afternoons.

Inside, there are televisions dotted around the pub, but they don’t overwhelm the space or distract from its classic atmosphere.

On this drizzly midweek afternoon, the TVs were showing an antiques programme - a fitting backdrop that added to the sense of calm. The whole experience felt like spending a quiet afternoon at a grandparent’s house.

The pub's charming interior. | National World

The drinks on offer were familiar fare - nothing fancy, but certainly dependable. You’ll find Madri, Guinness, Carling and Coors Light on draught, alongside Orchard Pig cider, standard spirits, and a selection of wines and mixers.

While my friend opted for a crisp pint of Coors Light, I went for the Orchard Pig Reveller. Two pints came in at just under £10 - a welcome surprise for those hoping to enjoy a few rounds without breaking the bank.

The drinks may have been standard, but they were served with a warm smile from the friendly woman behind the bar, and enjoyed in a relaxed and welcoming setting. Given we visited midweek, the place was quiet, but it felt like a step back in time in the best possible way.

With its ample seating, pool table, darts board and weekly quiz, I can imagine it gets lively at weekends.

The 'tropical' beer garden must be lovely on a sunny day. | National World

Leeds is no stranger to historic pubs, but the Victoria Hotel's grand decor and laid-back charm make it a standout stop if you're ever passing through.

Factfile

Address: 63 Main St, Allerton Bywater, Castleford WF10 2BZ

Telephone: 01977 361617

Opening hours: Mon-Sun, noon-11pm

