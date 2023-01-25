Michelle took over the popular community pub in August 1990 and with the help of her partner, Malcolm, they have successfully cemented it at the heart of the community, becoming extremely loved and popular figures within the local area. This month, Michelle was visited by Admiral Taverns’ chief executive Chris Jowsey, and business development manager Andy Longley, receiving a certificate of achievement to recognise the outstanding achievement and service to the pub.

Michelle Dwan, licensee of the Victoria Hotel, commented: “I can’t put into words how amazing my time at the Victoria Hotel has been, it has been our way of life for so long now and I’m extremely grateful to each and every person who has visited our pub. A lot has changed since taking over, we have celebrated our customers’ weddings and their children’s weddings, it has been amazing to see our community grow and be part of their journey. I am so grateful to all my team who I’ve worked with over the years and of course, Admiral Taverns who has been a continuous support for us – they are unlike any other pub company.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michelle has constantly supported her community through an annual schedule of events, from charity fundraising initiatives, to live music events and her famous street parties. Michelle will be helping pass the reigns over to the new licensees, Janice and Lee Ashworth, who are keen to continue Michelle’s fantastic work in the community and ensure residents can still enjoy everything the Victoria Hotel has to offer.

Pictured: Andy and Michelle Jowsey from the Victoria Hotel

Andy Longley, business development manager at Admiral Taverns, commented: “Firstly, I would like to congratulate Michelle and Malcolm on such an incredible achievement – they have truly created a special pub which is loved by locals. Second, it has been a privilege to work with such passionate people, they are always looking for ways to bring the community together and I know they will be sorely missed. Everyone at Admiral Taverns wishes them the very best for the future and we will be sure to keep in touch.”