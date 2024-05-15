34 optimistic photos take you back to Otley in the 1990s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 16th May 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 15th May 2024, 10:01 BST
These wonderful memories showcase a decade in life of Otley and its residents in the 1990s.

Community-spirit and pride takes centre stage in this rewind thanks to a host of annual events staged in the market town. These include Otley Show, Otley Carnival, Otley Vintage Transport Extravaganza, Otley Town Centre Road Race and Otley Victorian Christmas Market. Pubs, restaurants, shops, market day and local football and cricket teams are also featured in this decade-long round-up of life in LS21. READ MORE: Otley in the 1970s - Shops and landmarks you may remember LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The Otley cinema on Westgate pictured in September 1997.

1. Otley in the 1990s

The Otley cinema on Westgate pictured in September 1997. Photo: Justin Lloyd

November 1999 and the old Victorian school on Wharfe Street was saved from demolition.

2. Otley in the 1990s

November 1999 and the old Victorian school on Wharfe Street was saved from demolition. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

In tandem. This is Clare Metcalf and Paul Hucknall from near Otley who were planning on spending their honeymoon riding a tandem. They are pictured in June 1997.

3. Otley in the 1990s

In tandem. This is Clare Metcalf and Paul Hucknall from near Otley who were planning on spending their honeymoon riding a tandem. They are pictured in June 1997. Photo: Graham Lindley

Otley Show in May 1999. Young Ben Buchingham holds the trophy won by his grandfather David Newbould of Stubbings Farm, Dallowgill, near Ripon, with his Teeswater Tup Hogg.

4. Otley in the 1990s

Otley Show in May 1999. Young Ben Buchingham holds the trophy won by his grandfather David Newbould of Stubbings Farm, Dallowgill, near Ripon, with his Teeswater Tup Hogg. Photo: Mel Hulme

Otley's roller and skateboard park pictured in March 1999.

5. Otley in the 1990s

Otley's roller and skateboard park pictured in March 1999. Photo: Steve Riding

Otley Town of the County Amateur League pictured in February 1999. Back row, from left, are Paul North, Darren Howells, Lee Grice, Adrian Atter, Joe Lunn, Carl Kernick, Mark Currie. Front row, from left, are James Firth, Paul Bailey, Chris Myers, Ross Baron, Ian Wolfenden and Sean McMurrough.

6. Otley in the 1990s

Otley Town of the County Amateur League pictured in February 1999. Back row, from left, are Paul North, Darren Howells, Lee Grice, Adrian Atter, Joe Lunn, Carl Kernick, Mark Currie. Front row, from left, are James Firth, Paul Bailey, Chris Myers, Ross Baron, Ian Wolfenden and Sean McMurrough. Photo: Steve Riding

