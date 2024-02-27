Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The doors will open on 92 Degrees’ new Boar Lane coffee shop in February, as it continues to expand across the North of England.

The company is already well-embedded in Leeds, with successful cafes at Clay Pit Lane and Wharf Approach, and the new Boar Lane shop will provide 92 Degrees with another prime city location.

Founder, Jack Brewitt, explained how his love of Leeds is just one of many reasons 92 Degrees has become embedded in the city.

He said: "We are well known in Leeds now and it’s really started to feel like home to us. I had friends who attended university here, I almost did myself, and during visits I came to appreciate what a truly great northern city it is and started to spend more of my time here.

"The other two shops have done really well and it feels like Leeds has taken us to its heart. When our agents, Fox Lloyd Jones, found the Boar Lane site it was pretty much a no-brainer for us as a fantastic spot to help us with our continued expansion.

“We’re passionate about what we do – 92 Degrees does the best coffee around and have been providing it for almost 10 years, but we also deliver a great experience in our shops and I’m certain Boar Lane will be another huge success for us."

The firm has been helped with the new purchase by Leeds-based law firm, Square One Law, which negotiated the lease of the new Boar Lane shop on behalf of 92 Degrees.

The Liverpool-based independent coffee company already has 15 shops across the north, and is planning further expansion into Scotland and the North East.

92 Degrees co-founder, Gerard Bowers-McIntyre, added: "Since day one, 92 Degrees’ motivation has been to bring our experience to as many communities as possible and to unite everyone, everywhere, with our love of coffee.

"We value the communities we are part of, and we have learned that recruiting and developing local talent in parallel to championing local suppliers is a winning combination."

