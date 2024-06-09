Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This Sunday lunch spot is worth every penny.

Expectations were high when we headed to Whitehall Restaurant & Bar for Sunday lunch; the West Point spot had been recommended by a friend with a passion for fine dining.

Despite the hoardings around the outside – there’s been work going on for months now – inside is airy and bright and there’s a pleasant buzz around the dining room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We are shown to our table in a comfortable booth and offered water, which is swiftly decanted into crystal glasses.

The Whitehall Restaurant & Bar in West Point. Photo: Google

The regular menu is varied without being overwhelming, with vegan and gluten free options clearly signposted; daily specials showcase the chefs’ abilities and today include a Sunday lunch, which catches my guest’s eye.

He starts with crispy king prawns with charred lime and la-yu Kewpie – or spicy Japanese mayonnaise – which turns out to be an utterly perfect accompaniment for substantial, juicy prawns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m sorely tempted by both tempura cauliflower and padrón peppers but eventually choose the heritage beetroot starter – a modern take on the classic combo of goat’s cheese and beetroot.

Tiny baby beets are teamed with golden goat’s cheese puffs and tangy romesco sauce – it tastes delightful and it looks like a work of art.

Sunday lunch and risotto at the Whitehall Restaurant & Bar in Leeds. Photo: National World

It’s also worth noting that everything is timed to perfection. Glasses are replenished, plates whisked away and main courses delivered with a flourish with just the right amount of time in between for us to discuss how impressed we were.

My guest’s eyes lit up when he was presented with his Sunday lunch – slice upon slice of roast rump cap of salt-aged beef with roast carrot, garlic green beans, roast potatoes, Yorkshire pudding and gravy. There’s even an individual cauliflower cheese.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unlike some establishments, where the Yorkie pud is the size of a saddle and designed merely to fill you up, this one is generous without being ridiculous and it even comes with extra gravy if required.

Needless to say, he devoured the lot but if beef isn’t your thing, you can choose chicken, belly pork, lamb or vegetable wellington instead.

I’m not a huge fan of roast dinners so I was delighted by my light, superbly presented risotto Milanese with saffron and Amalfi lemon gremolata. It’s one of those dishes that’s easy to get wrong but this was spot on – the rice was creamy with just enough bite to it.

We’re not greedy so opted to share a dessert of chocolate brownie sundae, which was gooey and creamy in all the right places but the star of the show was a crunchy salted caramel popcorn. Divine…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Special mention must go to the waiting staff - they were absolutely impeccable.

At £94 for two – including service and drinks, I should point out – it’s not cheap but it’s so good it’s worth every penny.

However, when you’re looking for something truly exceptional, it’s probably not going to come cheap.

And if it’s an extensive menu, faultless service, bright and airy surroundings and a lively atmosphere you’re after, the Whitehall Restaurant & Bar may just be your ideal venue.

Factfile

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Address: The Whitehall Restaurant and Bar, West Point, Wellington Street, Leeds

Tel: 0113 244 8443

Open: Mon-Sat noon-10pm; Sun noon-8pm

Food: 10/10

Service: 10/10

Value: 8/10