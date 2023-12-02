YouTube sensation Danny Mei Lan Malin shares why he chose to celebrate his favourite meal, a Sunday Roast with Yorkshire Puddings, in his new Christmas single.

A Yorkshire Pudding is meant to be light, crispy and have a bit of stodge to it, it's the epitome of me really. Yorkshire Puddings were originally made using the fat ‘dripping’ of meat from a spit roast and then they were served before the meat as an appetiser.

They were served with gravy as a way of reducing the amount of meat that was eaten to save money. My wife used to call me a poor man’s Peter Kay and a Yorkshire Pudding is a poor man’s bit of meat – but just as good.

The humble pudding originally known as a ‘Dripping Pudding’ is now the centrepiece of our Sunday Roasts, taking pride of place next to the meat. I’d like to say it’s like me and Peter Kay these days since I’ve gone viral on YouTube, but let’s face it I could only ever be Peter’s warm up act.

Anyway, as a Yorkshire man born in the 1970s, not 1700s like Yorkshire Puddings themselves as my kids would think, Yorkshires have always been a favourite of mine whether they are with jam or thick gloopy gravy.

Now then, when I’ve been doing Rate My Takeaway reviews I’ve had a Yorkshire pud as a wrap, a pizza and as a dessert although traditionally they weren’t like Aunt Bessie’s – they were made in a big rectangle tray and cut into squares.

For me, Yorkshire Puddings epitomise Christmas so it was only a matter of time before I would pay homage to them in my annual charity Christmas single. I went down to London Town to work with Sheffield born DJ and music producer Toddla T, who shares my love of the north and its brightest star the Yorkshire Pudding.

We cooked up a treat in his studio that is a real cheerful Christmas cracker that people will be banging their heads along to. I know all my family have got the lyrics in their heads already.

One of the lines is about rating Santa’s Yorkshire Pudding because Yorkshire folk are quite competitive about them. I know I’m in the doghouse with t’old wife if I eat shop bought Yorkshire Puddings or enjoy someone else’s for example.

She’s super supportive of the new single although she has to overcome the fact that we used The Real Yorkshire Pudding Company to supply hundreds of Yorkshires for the new music video.

We’ve been filming the music video for the song over the past week with Leeds-based Motiv Productions. In some of the scenes we’ve been getting festive at White Rose shopping centre and having a Christmas party with CoActive Arts charity.

While the song hopes to provoke everyone to have some fun during the festive season, we know that it’s a difficult season for many.