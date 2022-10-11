The Scribbling Mill is celebrating its official opening at 9am on Tuesday October 11 after the pub chain spent £950,000 redeveloping the former Chiquito restaurant at the shopping centre in south Leeds.

Based on a classic Victorian pub, it has suspended feature ceiling rafts and roses, warm panelling details and a glazed tile back bar. There is a ground floor customer area as well as a beer garden.

Its name is inspired by the history of the area, which was once famous for its textile industry. Local heritage site Crank Mill, a Grade II listed building dating back to 1790, was the country’s first steam-powered woollen mill. It was a ‘scribbling mill’, where wool was combed and prepared for spinning.

A new Wetherspoons pub at the White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds is welcoming its first customers. Picture: James Hardisty

The Scribbling Mill will be open Sunday to Thursday, 8am-midnight, and Friday to Saturday, 8am-1am. Food will be available from opening until 11pm every day.

The venue is located in The Village, the centre’s outdoor leisure area. It is wheelchair accessible and has an adapted toilet for people with disabilities.