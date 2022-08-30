White Rose Shopping centre welcomes new arrival as The Works opens store
The White Rose Shopping Centre has added another new name to its ranks as The Works became the latest retailer to open a store.
The art, craft, book and stationery retailer is located in White Rose’s Central Atrium, on the ground floor near JD Sports.
Its arrival has created up to 15 new full and part-time jobs at the centre in south Leeds.
White Rose centre director Steven Foster said: “The Works is a brilliant addition to our retail mix, and we’re pleased to welcome the brand to White Rose. The store is the ideal destination for fun, creative activities and reading materials to keep kids’ – and adults’ – cogs whirring, and we expect it’ll be very popular here at White Rose.”
The Works prides itself on offering customers an array of quality products to suit every taste and for every occasion, while also providing excellent value for money.
Its new store will feature its full range including books, toys, games, arts and crafts, stationery and more.
Jeremy Smith, property director at The Works, said: “We are very excited to have recently opened at White Rose Shopping Centre, which is a hive of retail activity and a location we have had our eyes on for some time.
"At The Works we aim to inspire people to read, learn, create and play and are delighted to welcome new customers from South Leeds and the surrounding areas to our brand new store.”
The shopping centre is home to more than 100 shops and restaurants, with a new Wetherspoons pub also due to open later this year.
It also has an 11-screen Cineworld with IMAX and ScreenX.