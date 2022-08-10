Every new shop and restaurant at White Rose Shopping Centre plus two more arrivals on the way

The centre houses some 120 stores and a Cineworld IMAX cinema but here are the newest stores to open their doors and those on their way.
Some of these stores will replace favourites such as Topshop, Debenhams and the Disney store, which all recently closed.
1. Wetherspoons
The Scribbling Mill, a new Wetherspoons pub, will be located in The Village, White Rose’s outdoor leisure area, allowing visitors to enjoy al fresco food and drinks. It is due to open in the Autumn.
Photo: White Rose
2. Marks & Spencer
A new supersized M&S, including food hall is due to open in the Spring of 2023 on the site of the now closed Debenhams. Picture: Simon Hulme
Photo: Simon Hulme
3. Flying Tiger
Flying Tiger Copenhagen is a Danish variety store chain and opened in the White Rose last December. it describes itself as having a mission to provide customers with stylish and unique products at an affordable price. Picture: Simon Hulme
Photo: Simon Hulme
4. Batch'd
Batch'd, which opened its White Rose stall in July 2021, sells baked goods and artisan desserts such as brownies, cookies, cookie pies, pastel de natas and ice cream. Picture: Simon Hulme
Photo: Simon Hulme