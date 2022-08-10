Every new shop and restaurant at White Rose Shopping Centre plus two more arrivals on the way

Spanning two floors and located near the M621 motorway the White Rose centre is one of the most popular shopping centres in Leeds and West Yorkshire.

By Alex Grant
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 4:30 pm

The centre houses some 120 stores and a Cineworld IMAX cinema but here are the newest stores to open their doors and those on their way.

Some of these stores will replace favourites such as Topshop, Debenhams and the Disney store, which all recently closed.

1. Wetherspoons

The Scribbling Mill, a new Wetherspoons pub, will be located in The Village, White Rose’s outdoor leisure area, allowing visitors to enjoy al fresco food and drinks. It is due to open in the Autumn.

2. Marks & Spencer

A new supersized M&S, including food hall is due to open in the Spring of 2023 on the site of the now closed Debenhams. Picture: Simon Hulme

3. Flying Tiger

Flying Tiger Copenhagen is a Danish variety store chain and opened in the White Rose last December. it describes itself as having a mission to provide customers with stylish and unique products at an affordable price. Picture: Simon Hulme

4. Batch'd

Batch'd, which opened its White Rose stall in July 2021, sells baked goods and artisan desserts such as brownies, cookies, cookie pies, pastel de natas and ice cream. Picture: Simon Hulme

