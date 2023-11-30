A new bottomless brunch club is coming to Leeds’ small towns and suburbs next year.

The Little Town Brunch Club will be coming to Miners’ Welfare Hall in Garforth on January 27, 2024 with a themed bottomless brunch.

The initiative is designed to bring back entertainment opportunities such as brunches to small towns. This has always been an aspiration of its founder Matt Baker, who is also director of Sohco Events.

He said: “We're trying to bring [entertainment] out of the city centre. I mean, Leeds city centre is flooded with different brunches. We're just trying to bring it a little bit closer into people's backyards.

Million Dollar Man, a Magic Mike tribute act, is coming to Leeds with The Little Town Brunch Club as it launches in Garforth. Photo: Million Dollar Man

“The residents of Garforth, they can walk to the brunch, and they’re not paying whatever however much money is for a taxi to get to Leeds city centre. They can get there easily and they can get back easily.

“And once the brunch finishes, they can go to the local bars and the local restaurants and spend a little bit more money closer to home.”

The Little Town Brunch Club is in collaboration with Timmy Wright, director of Liquor Lab Events and Consultancy.

Its launch in Garforth will be a two-and-a-half hour experience, with unlimited drinks such as cocktails, mimosas and gin, for 90 minutes. The drinks will be accompanied by mouth-watering from from Blue Pepper Catering including beef sliders, hot dogs, bhajis and spring rolls.

Entertainment will be provided by Million Dollar Men, a Magic Mike tribute, as well as captivating performances by drag hostess Mystique.

Matt added: “We want to give them value for money that people expect. People expect quality food, quality drinks and decent entertainment and that's what we want to be about. That's what we want to be remembered for. “

The Little Town Brunch Club will be hosting its second event in February, an ABBA-themed bottomless brunch in Preston, and hopes to continue providing such opportunities for small towns in the future.