The Light Leeds announces new city centre 'Elf Hunt' featuring Vue, Junkyard Golf, Browns and Prezzo
The Light, in Leeds city centre, has launched a family-friendly quest to find elves within its centre.
The free Elf Hunt begins on December 1 and will be available until Christmas day. Each elf will be holding their own letter and the mission it to find them spell out a festive hidden word.
Stephanie James, marketing manager at The Light, said: “We wanted to offer some festive fun to families in Leeds, to bring the naughty elf magic to life this December.
“The Elf Hunt is free and autonomous, with no booking or fuss required. Simply sleigh by and grab your map to let the magical adventure begin! We look forward to seeing all faces, old and new, getting involved in the festive fun this December.”
To get involved, head down to The Light during its opening hours and grab a map from the information points and begin the quest.
The quest begins at Browns before leading people to Prezzo, Escape Hunt, Vue and ending at Junkyard Golf.
Opening hours for The Light are Monday to Friday, 6am-12:30am and weekends, 8am-12:30am.