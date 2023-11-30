Selby Road crash: Three rushed to Leeds hospital with serious injuries after four-car collision in Garforth
Emergency crews were called at 10.20pm last night (Wednesday) following the crash on Selby Road in Garforth.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service has said that four ambulances, an air ambulance and the Hazardous Area Response Team were deployed to the scene and three patients were taken to Leeds General Infirmary.
West Yorkshire Police has said that the patients suffered serious injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.
Enquiries are ongoing by the Roads Policing unit and anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage is asked to contact police via 101 or online quoting log 1733 of November 29.