Three people were rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a four-vehicle crash in Leeds.

Emergency crews were called at 10.20pm last night (Wednesday) following the crash on Selby Road in Garforth.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service has said that four ambulances, an air ambulance and the Hazardous Area Response Team were deployed to the scene and three patients were taken to Leeds General Infirmary.

West Yorkshire Police has said that the patients suffered serious injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.