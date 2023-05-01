Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace
6 hours ago Nurses strike continues: Major disruption for NHS services in England
6 hours ago Additional flight to evacuate Britons from Sudan today
7 hours ago MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo found dead aged 46
7 hours ago River Aire rescue: Two people plucked from water overnight
9 hours ago Ryanair cancels 220 flights over May 1 bank holiday due to strikes

Leeds bottomless brunch: The seven best places according to Google Reviews including Cult Wing and Hoist House

The bottomless brunch hype is showing no signs of dying down.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 1st May 2023, 16:30 BST

A culture phenomenon that has swept across the country, a bottomless brunch enables customers to enjoy ‘bottomless’ drinks for a specified time period and also incorporates food.

Leeds has become a hub for these brunches, with a vast array of restaurants and bars now offering them. The downside of variety is the difficulty of choice but fear not, the Yorkshire Evening Post has assembled a list of the best places for bottomless brunch according to Google Reviews.

Here are the seven highest rated locations that serve bottomless brunch, in random order and ranked out of five, according to Google Reviews.

This Grand Arcade speakeasy has an average rating of 4.9.

1. Tailors Gin

This Grand Arcade speakeasy has an average rating of 4.9. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Boom Battle Bar, based at Victoria Gate (pictured), has an average rating of 4.9.

2. Boom Battle Bar

Boom Battle Bar, based at Victoria Gate (pictured), has an average rating of 4.9. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Cult Wing in the Merrion Centre (pictured) has an average rating of 4.9.

3. Cult Wing

Cult Wing in the Merrion Centre (pictured) has an average rating of 4.9. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
My Bar in St Paul's Street has an average rating of 5.

4. My Bar

My Bar in St Paul's Street has an average rating of 5. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:GoogleLeedsYorkshire Evening Post