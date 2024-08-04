Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The owners behind an award-winning cafe in Leeds have had a fantastic first year.

The Empire Cafe opened in the former La Strega venue, Fish Street, in April 2023 by couple and business partners Sam Pullan and Nicole Deighton.

And in just 18 months, the cafe has made a name for itself among the Leeds community of independents, praised by food critic Jay Rayner and won big at the Oliver Awards 2024.

But most recently, it was named among the best 100 local restaurants in the country by the Good Food Guide.

Chef patron and co-owner Sam Pullan with co-owner Nicole Deighton.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, chef Sam said the most recent recognition - “in such a short space of time” - has humbled the couple.

The 41-year-old, from Leeds, said: “We're relatively unknown. Me and Nicole, we're not known in the hospitality circles in Leeds. But it's really nice to be recognised. We just put fun ideas forward to make it a reality and people like it. It's quite humbling.”

Sam said the couple secured the keys for the premise in September 2022 with a vision to “redefine cafe culture” in Leeds.

A dish at The Empire Cafe, Fish Street. | Simon Hulme

He explained: “When we took the front of the building off, we discovered a ghost sign, which dates back to around 1903 where the business originally was called the Empire Cafe. So we decided to call it that name.

“The concept is you can come and have a bacon butty with your bacon cooked on an open fire in the kitchen or you can come and have cocktails - we've been voted as the best places for cocktails in the city.

“Or you can come and have a full gastronomic experience and that's from a range of small plates, which change weekly depending on the seasons and availability.

Sam added: “The Empire Cafe has got a very warm Leeds welcome to the place. Nothing's too much trouble. There's no rules. You can come and do what you want. You can use the space how you want.

“And that's had a knock on effect. We get lots of chefs and hospitality workers coming to dine with us, to just use the space as their own.

“It feels like it's always been here - it kind of has, but nothing compared to what we're doing with it now. And hopefully, it will carry on and continue like that and it always will be part of the city as it is.”

The Empire Cafe was named in the Good Food Guide as one of the top 100 local restaurants in the country. | Steve Riding

Sam and Nicole both have extensive experience in the hospitality industry individually, but they also owned a catering company and a gastropub together prior to opening the Empire Cafe.

It’s the freedom that comes with working for yourself that Sam said they both enjoy - but he also really values training the next generation of hospitality workers.

“I like to nurture talent,” Sam said.

“I think I've got to that age now where I really appreciate good staff - people who work hard and have got genuine interest and passion and are reliable and actually give a s*** about what we're doing.

“There's a couple of guys here who've got visions of running their own business, and I was the first to help them out.

“I’m not expecting them to stay around forever, you can't do that. You've got to nurture them.”

While they’ve reached many heights this last year and a half, the review in the Guardian that Sam said was the product of “pure word-of-mouth”, definitely stands out.

“We were shocked he knew about us,” Sam said. “But that's how word of mouth works. Neither myself or Nicole were there when Jay Rayner walked in the building - the team just took care of it.

“And then we came out of it with a fantastic review.”

Sam said the couple look forward to the future successes of the Empire Cafe and are actively looking for new venues to open more restaurants in the coming years.