Aagrah Chapel Allerton: Award-winning Indian restaurant in Leeds announces shock permanent closure
Aagrah Chapel Allerton - Kashmiri Restaurant, located on Regents Court, Harrogate Road, has announced its permanent closure.
The award-winning restaurant chain, which had previously shut for refurbishment in November, has now confirmed that it will not be reopening.
Taking to social media, Aagrah Chapel Allerton said: “Unfortunately we are now closed and won’t be reopening the restaurant.
“The team at Aagrah would like to thank you to all our customers, friends and the amazing community in Chapel Allerton for being with us and supporting us. Look forward to seeing you in our other branches.”
Serving traditional Kashmiri dishes and other curry house favourites, the Chapel Allerton site has often been ranked among Leeds’s most popular Indian restaurants.
Aagrah Leeds City, Aagrah Garforth, Aagrah Midpoint and Aagrah Wakefield remain open.