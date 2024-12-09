A celebrated Leeds restaurant has announced it is to close after two and a half years.

Independent eatery Kino first opened in the Grade II listed space next to the Leeds Grand Theatre back in 2022. But bosses said they “just couldn’t make it work” in a heartfelt social media post earlier this evening (December 9).

They said: “Some very sad news to share with you... Unfortunately, we’ll be closing our doors on 21 December.

“We’ve had a blast the last two and a half years, but sadly just couldn’t make it work. It’s been a really difficult decision.

“We’re looking at new opportunities to use our big, beautiful space, but for now it’s goodbye.”

The post added: “Huge, huge thank yous to everyone who has worked so hard in the Kino kitchen, and to everyone front of house.

“And thanks to YOU – to everyone who has tried our seasonal menu or dropped in for a drink.”

However, the team have promised two more weeks of festive cheer, inviting patrons to enjoy their signature dishes for a final time.

The post continued: “BUT we’re still open for another couple of weeks! Join us for a festive cocktail, some mulled wine poached pears, or goose sausage roll with Christmas pudding brown sauce.”

Kino opened as part of an £18 million redevelopment for Opera North and sits underneath the Howard Assembly Room.

Its decor and name, which means ‘cinema’ in a number of languages, nodded to the building’s former use.

The closure comes after the departure of top chef Josh Whitehead from the award-winning kitchen.

He told the YEP that he would be pursuing his own pastry business that he plans on refining over the coming months.

Last year, Kino scooped the prize for ‘Best Sustainability’ at the YEP’s Oliver Awards 2024, which came after the venue launched the city’s first pastry club.

Customers have been advised that those with bookings beyond December 21 will be contacted with more information.