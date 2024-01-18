A popular Indian restaurant is opening its third venue in Leeds later this month.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With a venue in Headingley and Chapel Allerton, the Cat's Pyjamas is set to open its third Leeds restaurant in Farsley on January 26.

The street food restaurant will be operating from the upper floor of the contemporary Indian restaurant Deeva in Town Street, which will also remain open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It announced its arrival in the Leeds town back in November last year on its social media channels.

The Cat's Pyjamas is opening its third venue in the city later this month. Photo: National World

In a Facebook post, the team behind the Cat's Pyjamas said: "For thousands of years, street food culture has enriched the towns and cities of India and Pakistan with vibrant colours, heady aromas and unforgettable flavours that everyone should encounter in a life well lived.

"But if nipping over to Delhi, Goa, Karachi or Lahore doesn’t quite fit in with your schedule, come to The Cat’s Pyjamas and revel in the authentic Indian experience right here in Farsley."

It added: "Farsley might not share India or Pakistan's tropical climate, but the Yorkshire weather has not kept our chefs from capturing the essence of legendary dishes and serving them with their own flourishes of brilliance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And if you like your curries cooked and served by professional staff who really know their chaat from their chole and their matar from their molee, we are the only game in town.

"Our team is proudly headed up by one of the best chef's in the business and, luckily for you, he has found his calling in life: bringing the grandees of Indian street food to Leeds and tailoring them to your palette."

The restaurant currently serves a range of starters including pani puri, chaat and bhajis. It also boasts an extensive list of curries. This includes saag paneer, railway potato curry and butter chicken.