Espresso bar and deli CAF Farsley opens in Leeds town serving locally-sourced food and speciality coffee
CAF Farsley, located in Old Road, was a “dream” of owners Danny and Dee Ahmed who purchased the former Chinese takeaway shop last year.
And now, the family-owned business is excited to announce its soft launch this weekend ahead of the official opening on Monday, November 27.
Danny, who is a building contractor by trade, told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “We're big coffee lovers, it’s been a real passion for us.
“I can’t even put words to it. Honestly, I'm excited and overwhelmed [to see] little things coming together slowly, even things like the personalised cups. I'm truly grateful.”
CAF Farsley pledges to support other independent businesses and will serve delicious food made with ingredients that are locally-sourced and speciality coffee from a roastery.
It also promises to cater for everyone with vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options in its pet-friendly shop.
Danny said he is proud to be from Farsley, a town that is filled with “warm and welcoming people”, and the couple couldn’t think of a better place to open their coffee shop despite the challenges they faced as first-time business owners.
He added: “I've been sat in the coffee shop just thinking ‘how am I gonna make this work?’ Financially, it's been difficult as well, to make this work. The thing is I've learned a lot by opening this shop.”
The opening of CAF Farsley is just the beginning for Danny and Dee; the couple have long-term aspirations to open more coffee shops in other areas of Leeds and beyond.
