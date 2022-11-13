The Cat's Pyjamas, which opened in Chapel Allerton last month, wants to serve drinks until 1am on weekends, and until midnight on weekdays. It has also applied for permission to sell alcohol until 1.30am on special occasions, staying open as late as 2am on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.

However, a letter sent by the council's Environmental Protection Team said it did not believe the restaurant had "given enough information" about how it intends to "prevent public nuisance" and lodged a formal objection to the plans.

Meanwhile, residents living nearby have also raised concerns about the proposals, with a council hearing set to take place next week to determine the opening hours.

The Cats Pyjamas, Otley Road, Headingley, Leeds. Byline: James Hardisty

In a written objection published ahead of the hearing, one resident said they would feel “unsafe” knowing that people were drinking nearby until the early hours each weekend.

“There are five flats above this restaurant, my concern is that music levels after 11pm will be very disturbing to myself and other residents,” the letter read.

"Further to this the sale of alcohol post 11pm can cause public disorder and encourage drunken behaviour outside the property. Next to the venue, we have communal access to 5 flats and I would feel unsafe knowing that people are allowed to drink in the early morning hours.”

Another said: “Prior to the takeover of the previous business, we were on great terms with the Black Market restaurant who kept music to a minimum and always packed down any loud events by 11pm on the dot. The application for the licensing sale of alcohol, late night refreshment and performance of recorded music until the significantly later time of 1am worries me.”

In its application form to the council, The Cat’s Pyjamas said it would "continue with strong management controls and effective training of all staff” to meet licensing objectives.