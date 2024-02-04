Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Brunswick announced on its social media channels that its team has taken over a unit in Gateway North, Crown Point Road.

The Brunswick has announced it is opening a new neighbourhood bar in Leeds soon. Photo: Google

The Instagram post said: "A neighbourhood bar and eatery coming to Gateway North very [soon]. Work has started and we are excited to show you more of what we plan on doing with the space.

"Follow @woodside_lds to keep up to date with all the progress and we cannot wait to have you down. Interested in working with us? Email [email protected]. Cheers."

This new opening comes after the Brunswick opened a new boozer called the Melbourne in November 2022, which is also described as a "neighbourhood bar".