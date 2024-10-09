We have rounded up just 18 of the newest openings as well as six still to open. How many have you visited and where are you headed to next?
1. Sakku Pinoy
Filipino restaurant Sakku Pinoy opened its doors in the former Sakku site, St Peter's Square, in September. | Sakku Pinoy Photo: Sakku Pinoy
2. Hesco Lounge
Hesco Lounge opens today (October 9) in the former Banyan site in Roundhay. | Alfredo Lounge/Loungers Photo: Alfredo Lounge/Loungers
3. NQ64
Gaming bar NQ64 set up shop in the former Manahatta on Merrion Street in Leeds city centre in August. | YEP Photo: YEP
4. Fern Modern Sushi
Fern Modern Sushi opened in the Central Arcade in August serving sushi, ramen and rice dishes as well as beer, wine and sake. | Fern Modern Sushi/Google Photo: Fern Modern Sushi/Google
5. Nyla's
Nyla's, the city's newest bar, opened on Briggate last weekend. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty
6. White Cloth Hall
White Cloth Hall finally opened its doors in Leeds city centre this August. With a number of vendors, this all-day food hall has been one of the most anticipated openings of the year. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.