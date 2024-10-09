18 exciting new openings in Leeds including Aldi and Farmfoods and six more businesses on the way

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey

Community Reporter

Published 9th Oct 2024, 11:30 BST

Many new businesses have joined our vibrant city.

From new supermarkets and coffee chains to indie restaurants and pubs, there are many new spots to visit before the years ends.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from Leeds, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

We have rounded up just 18 of the newest openings as well as six still to open. How many have you visited and where are you headed to next?

Filipino restaurant Sakku Pinoy opened its doors in the former Sakku site, St Peter's Square, in September.

1. Sakku Pinoy

Filipino restaurant Sakku Pinoy opened its doors in the former Sakku site, St Peter's Square, in September. | Sakku Pinoy Photo: Sakku Pinoy

Photo Sales
Hesco Lounge opens today (October 9) in the former Banyan site in Roundhay.

2. Hesco Lounge

Hesco Lounge opens today (October 9) in the former Banyan site in Roundhay. | Alfredo Lounge/Loungers Photo: Alfredo Lounge/Loungers

Photo Sales
Gaming bar NQ64 set up shop in the former Manahatta on Merrion Street in Leeds city centre in August.

3. NQ64

Gaming bar NQ64 set up shop in the former Manahatta on Merrion Street in Leeds city centre in August. | YEP Photo: YEP

Photo Sales
Fern Modern Sushi opened in the Central Arcade in August serving sushi, ramen and rice dishes as well as beer, wine and sake.

4. Fern Modern Sushi

Fern Modern Sushi opened in the Central Arcade in August serving sushi, ramen and rice dishes as well as beer, wine and sake. | Fern Modern Sushi/Google Photo: Fern Modern Sushi/Google

Photo Sales
Nyla's, the city's newest bar, opened on Briggate last weekend.

5. Nyla's

Nyla's, the city's newest bar, opened on Briggate last weekend. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
White Cloth Hall finally opened its doors in Leeds city centre this August. With a number of vendors, this all-day food hall has been one of the most anticipated openings of the year.

6. White Cloth Hall

White Cloth Hall finally opened its doors in Leeds city centre this August. With a number of vendors, this all-day food hall has been one of the most anticipated openings of the year. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:AldiRestaurantsLeeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice