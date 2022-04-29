Fléur, formerly known as Fléur Cafe, will now offer two-for-one cocktails all day, every day.

The restaurant, situated in The Light, is known for its glamorous interiors, eye-catching food and bottomless brunches.

It's run by Leeds chef Bobby Geetha, who recently appeared on BBC's Great British Menu and infuses his Indian heritage into the restaurant's menu.

Last month, the restaurant was renovated to introduce a new bar and conservatory area.

The cocktail menu includes the rose petal martini with vermouth and grapefruit, the decadent white chocolate Manhattan and the fruity banana daiquiri.

Bobby said: "We’ve long been known for our food and as the place to go to enjoy a meal but we’ve always put a huge focus on creating beautiful cocktails too.

"We want people to know that, yes you can enjoy an amazing meal at Fleur, but you can also just stop by for drinks too."

Who is Bobby Geetha?

Kerala-born Bobby runs Fléur and Casa Peri Peri in Wakefield alongside owner Zack Isaak.

The Masterchef: The Professionals star boasts experience at the world's top restaurants, from training at the three Michelin-starred Noma in Denmark to working in Dubai, where he was named United Arab Emirates' Best Indian Chef in 2018.

Now based in Leeds, Bobby is a consultant chef, restaurant owner and the author of five cookbooks on Indian cuisine.