The Alchemist came away with the Sustainability Award at the Yorkshire Evening Post's Oliver Awards 2022, with judges praising the bar for its measures to save the planet.

The menu evolution includes sustainable swaps such as coley in its Crispy Curried Fish dish, instead of cod which is fast becoming endangered.

To help tackle the deforestation of rainforests, several products have been switched for pea protein alternatives in collaboration with Meatless Farm.

The bar's Meatless Farm partnership includes shredded plant-based duck bao buns served with vegan miso mayo, spring onion, cucumber and fresh chilli, as well as the plant-based Meatless Farm patty burger with smoked applewood cheese and ‘next level’ burger sauce.

The tweaks mean that The Alchemist’s food menu is now 44 per cent plant-based.

But theatre hasn’t been sacrificed, with Robati grills introduced to enhance the at-the-table show - including Yakatori caramelised pineapple on the grill and served with pumpkin seed snap, pina colada foam and rum syrup.

The menu has been rolled out at The Alchemist Greek Street and Trinity Leeds

The Alchemist's culinary director Seamus O’Donnell said: “We’ve really tuned into our guests and team members’ feedback and have worked our food offering to bring it even further in line with the sustainable efforts of the brand.

"We understand that many people have dietary requirements and are choosing a more Flexitarian lifestyle. Our menu is 58 per cent vegetarian and 38 per cent gluten-free, we’ve also completely removed flour from our kitchens.

“Of course, theatre hasn’t been compromised with seasonal fish from the coast of Scotland used in our electric-pink trout and the addition of our Robati grills, enhancing the magic at the table.