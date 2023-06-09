Tamatanga will open its first Leeds restaurant later this month

Tamatanga is set to open a new branch in The Headrow later this month, following its success in Nottingham, Leicester and Birmingham. The restaurant chain, founded in 2008, serves hearty, home-style Indian food, promising a mix of both the familiar and unusual twists on classic dishes.

Renowned for its vibrant colours and decor, taking inspiration from the streets of India, Tamantanga has taken over the site of the former George’s Great British Kitchen, which closed down suddenly last year. The new family-friendly Leeds restaurant will seat more than 150 people and create 50 new jobs, and will open at 5pm on Friday June 16.

The Tamatanga thali has become a signature dish – a large variety platter that offers the choice of one or two different curries from the menu, while the rest of the dishes are created and changed daily by an expert all-Indian kitchen team using local, seasonal ingredients.

Another highlight of the menu is the moreish Tama chips, famed for their perfectly crisp coating and a secret blend of Tamatanga spices. The menu includes a wide variety of meat, vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free dishes, as well as salads and grill plates that are loaded with healthy ingredients including butternut squash, quinoa, avocado and chickpeas.

Tamatanga Leeds will also serve a range of cocktails, from the fruity Peachy Blinder to the adventurous Wray’s Sorbet which blends tequila, strawberry cream soda and Wray and Nephew overproof rum. There will be special offers on food until 4pm and two-for-one cocktails every day from noon-7pm.

Tamatanga’s creative director Mona Kular said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be bringing our food to a city as vibrant as Leeds this month. Our fresh, homely, and very real approach to cooking is perfect for lunch, dinner and anything in between. From warming curries to flavourful salads and heavenly small plates, there’s something for everyone.

"And with incredible cocktails, great music, and a seriously cool vibe, Tamatanga makes any occasion a great one. We’re really looking forward to welcoming our first Leeds diners. Tamatanga is the place to eat and drink Indian style”.