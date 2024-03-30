19 award-winning restaurants in Leeds to try next including Sheesh Mahal and Craig Rogan at the Collective

The food scene in Leeds in unparalleled.
Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 30th Mar 2024, 16:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Whether they scooped a Diners' Choice Award or took home big accolades at YEP's very own Oliver Awards, Leeds is home to many fantastic award-winning restaurants in Leeds.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with YEP’s free emails

And we have rounded up 19 for you to try next.

There's many newcomers including Craig Rogan at the Collective and Bricklebank's Cafe and Bar as well as some Leeds-favourites such as Sheesh Mahal.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.