19 award-winning restaurants in Leeds to try next including Sheesh Mahal and Craig Rogan at the Collective
The food scene in Leeds in unparalleled.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Whether they scooped a Diners' Choice Award or took home big accolades at YEP's very own Oliver Awards, Leeds is home to many fantastic award-winning restaurants in Leeds.
There's many newcomers including Craig Rogan at the Collective and Bricklebank's Cafe and Bar as well as some Leeds-favourites such as Sheesh Mahal.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.