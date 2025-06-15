I must have walked past this busy, city centre spot a thousand times.

But, boy, am I glad that I finally walked through the door.

Located just outside Trinity shopping centre, on Boar Lane, Tapped is ideally-placed for those searching for a post-work drink venue, or somewhere to pop into while waiting for a connection at nearby Leeds station.

After first opening in December 2013, this American style brewery has become a staple of Leeds city centre and offers a wide range of products including 13 cask lines, 14 keg lines, bottles and cans as well.

Tapped, on Boar Lane, is the perfect venue for an after work drink or while waiting for your connection at nearby Leeds station. | James Hardisty

Tapped isn’t any old city centre bar either, it comes complete with its own on-site Czech decoction micro-brewery, meaning punters can share the room with the very thing that brewed the beer with which they are drinking.

While I visited the bar on a reasonably quiet Tuesday night, Tapped is known to be frequented by a typically passionate Leeds United crowd, looking to enjoy a drink or two before kick-off.

I’ll admit to not being too adventurous with my choice of drink on this occasion, instead opting for an old favourite Virtuous IPA from our old friends down the road at Kirkstall Brewery. My companion, meanwhile, tried their hand at one of the venue’s extensive draught ciders.

On top of its seemingly endless line of draught beers and lagers, Tapped also offers an impressive pizza menu - perfect for sharing with that special someone.

Tapped is known to be frequented by typically passionate Leeds United crowd. | James Hardisty

While this venue may create a selection dilemma like no other, its choice, concept and of course location, is certainly something I can get behind. I’ll be seeing you again soon, Tapped.

Factfile

Address: 51 Boar Ln, Leeds LS1 5EL

Telephone: 0113 244 1953

Opening hours: Monday-Thursday: 12pm-11pm, Friday and Saturday: 11am-12am, Sunday: 12pm-11pm.

Scores

Drinks: 8/10

Value: 7.5/10

Atmosphere: 7/10

Service: 8/10