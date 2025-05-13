A Leeds chef had guests on Sunday Brunch licking their lips - and left an American TV star gobsmacked with his “incredible” Southern-style barbecue dishes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luca Rollini, the man behind Alfonso’s Deli in Leeds city centre, appeared on the Channel 4 show over the weekend to showcase some of his signature dishes.

Leeds chef Luca Rollini, left, of Alfonso's Deli, impressed US star Paul Brunson as he showcased some of his signature dishes on Channel 4's Sunday Brunch. | Channel 4/Instagram/David Parry/PA Media Assignments

He began his journey in the food industry during lockdown, when a kitchen experiment sparked a whole new career path. His business, Thiccc Sauce, quickly took off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was stuck inside with nothing to do - but I had a love for sauces and this project evolved into my business,” Luca told hosts Simon Rimmer and Tim Lovejoy.

Soon after, he launched Koben Smokehouse in Holmfirth, which is a love letter to American barbecue. Luca explained: “I wanted to focus on the southern comfort foods of America.”

On the programme, Luca served up three of his biggest crowd-pleasers, starting with his Nashville hot chicken sandwich. It features crispy buttermilk chicken thigh dipped in spicy oil, slaw, pickles, homemade ranch and a brioche bun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the reaction from American relationship guru Paul Brunson was pure astonishment. He is best known for dishing out expert advise on matchmaking shows including Married at First Sight and Celebs Go Dating.

Paul said: “This tastes like I’m back in the states, it’s incredible. This is one of the best meals I have had in my five times appearing on this show. I am looking you up after this!”

But the US dating expert wasn’t the only star impressed by Luca’s cooking. Actor Stephen Mangan said: “I can’t stop eating. The taste of that burger is incredible.”