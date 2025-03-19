The sandwich specialists behind one of the summer’s hottest pop-ups will burst back onto the food and drink scene with a permanent base in Leeds.

Alfonso’s wowed crowds at The Junction last year, with their signature Cuban sandwiches packed full of smoked pork, cheese and pickles.

Alfonso's is set to open in the Grand Arcade this spring. | National World

And now, the team behind Koben Smokehouse and Thiccc Sauce have unveiled plans to open a New York-style bodega in the Grade II listed Grand Arcade this spring.

With signage appearing this week, the storefront advertises cold cut meats and hot coffee, as well as newspapers and lottery tickets.

When Alfonso’s was based at The Junction, the menu featured breakfast and lunchtime options.

It became popular for its authentic Cubano recipe which had mojo pork smoked daily over wood chips at the Koben Smokehouse headquarters in Holbeck.

The sandwich also had smoked ham, Swiss cheese, Thiccc sauce, pickles and Cuban bread.

It offered locally brewed coffee from Chipp, as well as bagels and pastries.