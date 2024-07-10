Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A luxury apartment complex in Leeds is set to also become home to a rotating food market.

From the people behind The Junction, in Whitehall, the Junc Shed is a kiosk which aims to welcome local hospitality businesses in Leeds’ only high-top viaduct garden.

The Junc Shed will be welcoming award-winning Koben Smokehouse as its first food trader in the Monk Bridge Viaduct.

The sister brand of Thiccc Sauce has just debuted its new concept, Alfonso's Cuban Shack, and will feature a breakfast and lunchtime menu, quick bites such as sandwiches as well as coffee. It will be open seven days a week from 7:30am to 5pm.

Johnathan Lloyd, general manager at the Junction, said: “We’re really excited to bring the first of many exciting businesses to The Junction.

“The Junc Shed is the first space to open here but we’ve been having great conversations with a number of local indie operators about joining our neighbourhood by the water.

“We’re looking forward to Alfonso’s Cuban Shack bringing massive flavours to The Junc Shed and delivering something unique for both our residents and our neighbours here in Leeds.”

The owners of Koben Smokehouse added: “This is a great opportunity for us and great that The Junction are supporting the next step of our growth.

“Why Cuban sandwiches? Our close friends in Miami, originally from Cuba and the Dominican passed us down their authentic Cubano recipe, which includes mojo pork, smoked daily low and slow over applewood wood chips at our HQ in Holbeck on top of smoked ham, Swiss cheese, Thiccc sauce honey mustard, pickles and Cuban bread.

“We will also have locally brewed coffee by our pals at Chipp, hand-delivered and a light breakfast menu with bagels, local pastries and loads more.”