Sukhothai was founded in Chapel Allerton by Ban Kaewkraikhot, named after the rural region of Thailand where she spent her childhood.

Taking Thai dining to new heights, Ban's ethos has always been the same - to offer authentic Thai food with first-class service, in sophisticated surroundings.

And she has amassed a loyal following of customers over the last two decades, opening two further Sukhothai sites in Leeds city centre and Harrogate, as well as her vibrant Zaap Thai chain.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sukhothai was founded in Chapel Allerton by Ban Kaewkraikhot 20 years ago (Photo: Simon Hulme)

The restaurant is marking its birthday with a limited edition menu, bringing back Sukhothai specials that have since been discontinued.

The menu will be available for 20 days between April 26 and May 15 and includes the Gae Kiew Wan Gata Lon, succulent lamb stir-fried with green curry paste, sweet basil, lime leaves, green beans and chilli, served on a sizzling hot plate.

Also making a comeback is the Som Tum Supparod Pla Tod, crispy haddock served with a spicy Som Tum salad and fruity pineapple, and Mee Krob, a simple dish of crispy noodles, bean sprouts, spring onion and coriander.

Sukhothai's Lamb Shank Massaman

Ban will once again serve her popular Sukhothai Seafood Platter, a feast for the senses with its generous assortment of satay prawns, satay fish, crispy squid and mussels.

Ban has become one of the city’s most respected restaurateurs and she was shortlisted as Chef of the Year in the Yorkshire Evening Post's Oliver Awards 2022.

She said: ‘’Leeds has been my home for over 20 years now, and I’m so proud of what we’ve achieved at Sukhothai since our humble beginnings back in 2002.

"Leeds is a fantastic city, full of warm and welcoming people, and one of the most diverse food scenes you’ll find in the world.’’

‘’I’m also lucky enough to call so many customers and team members my friends. I’ve been part of countless enagements, birthdays, graduations and seen children grow up into young adults.

‘’I’m eternally grateful to everyone that has supported me over the years and can’t wait to see our most loyal and longstanding customers enjoy our special birthday menu.

"Removing some of these classic specials from our menu wasn’t always an easy decision, but we always aim to evolve at Sukhothai, and our customers appreciate this.’

‘’The Seafood Platter, in particular, will be welcomed back with open arms, I’ve had so many customers ask when it’s coming back. I look forward to seeing you all, to raise a glass to 20 years.

"Here’s to the next 20!’’