Her Chapel Allerton restaurant, which has been at the heart of the community for two decades, has stood firm and expanded as competition popped up around her.

Taking Thai dining to new heights, Ban's ethos has always been the same - to offer authentic Thai food with first-class service, in sophisticated surroundings.

Growing up in a rural community in the region of Sukhothai, Thailand, food was a big part of Ban's childhood.

Ban Kaewkraikhot opened her first restaurant, Sukhothai Chapel Allerton, in 2002 (Photo: Simon Hulme)

"I have very early memories of my mother cooking on our veranda," Ban told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

"Our house was beside a river, surrounded by fruit trees and fresh herbs growing wild.

"My mother is without a doubt my biggest inspiration, she taught me everything I know and my passion for cooking came from her.

"I have great memories of my childhood learning my mother’s recipes and cooking with her every day."

Ban has shared her recipe for the perfect chicken Pad Thai exclusively with Yorkshire Evening Post readers (Photo: Simon Hulme)

Ban moved to Bangkok and set up a street food stall aged 18, eager to share the recipes she had learnt growing up with as many people as she could.

A few years later, she made the big move to the UK after being offered a job as a chef and saved everything she earned to open her own restaurant.

Ban said: "Back in 2002 there were hardly any Thai restaurants in the UK. I saw this as an opportunity to introduce Thai food to the people of Leeds.

"I wanted to showcase as much Thai cuisine as I could, so we opened with a vast menu of more than 200 dishes.

"Over the years our menu has become much more refined; however it still retains many dishes from the original menu.

"You’ll find sharing platters, soups, salads, curries, noodles and so much more.

"We want to offer our guests variety so they can come back and try something new each time."

Sukhothai now boasts restaurants in Leeds city centre and Harrogate and in 2015 Ban dipped her toes into the casual dining market, launching her first Zaap Thai restaurant.

The street food concept with its vibrant décor and bustling atmosphere was an instant hit and has now been rolled out across the country, with the newest restaurant opening in Headingley in 2020.

"We wanted to create somewhere that guests could dine in a more laidback and fun setting," Ban added.

"We had in mind creating a family-friendly restaurant that would appeal to all types of people. Whether they wanted to grab a quick lunch or have a celebration with friends, ZAAP would be a place for all.

"We’re really proud of what we have created at ZAAP, the people of Leeds really love the concept and the food we serve."

While her restaurants were closed during lockdowns, Ban and her team were busy giving back to the Leeds community - they raised more than £7,000 to provide meals to NHS staff, key workers, vulnerable people and the homeless.

As well as the charitable efforts, Ban has developed a range of premium Thai ready meals, 'Ban's Kitchen', which now offers 22 main courses, six starters and six recipe kits.

"The support from our customers throughout Covid has been really amazing," Ban said.

"We’ve received so many heartfelt messages, people are really happy we’re back open again.

"Over the years in my restaurants I have been a part of so many birthdays, graduations, engagements and celebrations, I have seen children grow up into young adults and I’m lucky to call so many of my customers my friends.

"I will always be eternally grateful to the people of Leeds for their support over the last 20 years. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else."

How to cook Ban's perfect chicken Pad Thai

Ban has shared her recipe for the perfect chicken Pad Thai exclusively with Yorkshire Evening Post readers, serving two people.

For a vegetarian version, remove the chicken, and for a vegan version, also remove the eggs. Make sure the Pad Thai sauce you purchase is vegetarian/vegan friendly.

Ingredients: 1 chicken breast; 40g tofu; 20ml cooking oil; 20g crushed peanuts; 1 lime wedge; 2 eggs; 50g beansprouts; 40g spring onion; 80g carrots; 400g rice noodles; 15ml light soy sauce; 80ml Pad Thai sauce, available at most supermarkets

Method:

1) Soak the noodles in cold water for a minimum of 2 hours until they soften

2) Cut the carrot into thin strips, and the spring onion in to 2-inch pieces

3) Deep-fry the tofu, once crispy and golden set aside

4) In a hot wok add the oil, then add the chicken and fry until cooked

5) Add the eggs and stir-fry

6) Drain the noodles and add to the wok, then add the Pad Thai sauce

7) If the noodles are still a little hard, and a splash of water

8) Add the carrot, spring onion, bean sprouts and tofu, then stir-fry for 2 minutes

9) Serve piping hot with the crushed peanuts and lime wedge

10) Enjoy!