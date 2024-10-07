Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new sandwich shop is opening in Wakefield this week.

Subs & Suds will be opening in Cross Street this Friday (October 11).

It offers a range of sandwiches, available as six-inch and 12-inch subs, with fillings such as hand rolled beef and pork meatballs, deep fried chicken and Philly cheese steak, as well as salads.

A new sandwich shop is opening in Cross Street, Wakefield. | Google

The opening of the new sandwich shop was announced back in March via the brand’s official social media channels.

In a more recent Instagram post, Subs & Suds said: “The Opening Is Coming!

“We're so excited to throw open our door and let you put our meat in your mouths!

“Get that date put in your calendars and prepare for us to blow your minds!

“We'll have something for everyone so don't miss out on the first taste!”

Customers can also expect a selection of New York-style pizzas as well as burgers at Subs & Suds. Fries, mozzarella sticks, onion rings and mac and cheese are available as sides, too.

Plant-based and vegan options are also available at Subs & Suds.