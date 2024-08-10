Stick or Twist Leeds: We visit the city's best-rated JD Wetherspoon to find out why it boasts glowing reviews

This JD Wetherspoon pub in Leeds is putting customers first - and it shows in its glowing reviews. 

Stick or Twist, in Merrion Way, is the best-rated Wetherspoon in Leeds with 4.4 stars from 1,256 Google reviews. 

The pub, which first opened in 1997, was demolished by the landlord of the property in order to build a new unit with student accommodation above.

Stick or Twist, in Merrion Way, Leeds. Stick or Twist, in Merrion Way, Leeds.
Stick or Twist, in Merrion Way, Leeds. | National World

It reopened in 2021 and quickly became the city’s top Wetherspoon, with customers praising the “lovely” staff who can’t do enough for them. 

Speaking on the achievement, pub manager Elliott said: “Customer feedback is the most important. 

“That’s what we are here to do, to look after customers and to give the best service we possibly can. 

“I’m really happy. I’m really chuffed that people feel like that.” 

Stick or Twist sees a wide range of customers - from office workers to arena-goers to students - come through its doors for a pint and some pub grub, Elliott said. 

“That mix is what makes it so interesting,” he added. 

Watch the video above as we take a look inside the best-rated JD Wetherspoon in Leeds to find out more. 

