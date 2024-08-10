Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This JD Wetherspoon pub in Leeds is putting customers first - and it shows in its glowing reviews.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stick or Twist, in Merrion Way, is the best-rated Wetherspoon in Leeds with 4.4 stars from 1,256 Google reviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pub, which first opened in 1997, was demolished by the landlord of the property in order to build a new unit with student accommodation above.

Stick or Twist, in Merrion Way, Leeds. | National World

It reopened in 2021 and quickly became the city’s top Wetherspoon, with customers praising the “lovely” staff who can’t do enough for them.

Speaking on the achievement, pub manager Elliott said: “Customer feedback is the most important.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s what we are here to do, to look after customers and to give the best service we possibly can.

“I’m really happy. I’m really chuffed that people feel like that.”

Stick or Twist sees a wide range of customers - from office workers to arena-goers to students - come through its doors for a pint and some pub grub, Elliott said.

“That mix is what makes it so interesting,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watch the video above as we take a look inside the best-rated JD Wetherspoon in Leeds to find out more.