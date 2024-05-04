The 15 Wetherspoon pubs in Leeds ranked from best to worst according to Google reviews

Leeds is home to a wealth of JD Wetherspoon pubs - but some are more popular with customers than others.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 4th May 2024, 16:30 BST

There are 15 Wetherspoon pubs in Leeds, and another could soon open in Wetherby after the pub giant confirmed plans to transform the former Sant' Angelo restaurant in the town.

Customers don’t hold back when it comes to Spoons pubs, with thousands of Google reviews - some more flattering than others.

Sign up for our free newsletters today

Here is every JD Wetherspoon pub in Leeds ranked from best to worst according to those customers.

The city centre pub on Merrion Way is rated 4.4 stars

1. Stick or Twist - 4.4

The city centre pub on Merrion Way is rated 4.4 stars Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
The pub on Main Street, Garforth, is rated 4.2 stars

2. The Briggate - 4.2

The pub on Main Street, Garforth, is rated 4.2 stars Photo: National World

Photo Sales
The Wetherspoons in the White Rose shopping centre is rated 4.2 stars

3. The Scribbling Mill - 4.2

The Wetherspoons in the White Rose shopping centre is rated 4.2 stars Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
The Spoons on Yeadon's High Street is rated 4.2 stars

4. The Clothiers Arms - 4.2

The Spoons on Yeadon's High Street is rated 4.2 stars Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Headingley pub is rated 4.2 stars

5. The Golden Beam - 4.2

The Headingley pub is rated 4.2 stars Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
The Town Street, Bramley, pub is rated 4.2 stars

6. The Old Unicorn - 4.2

The Town Street, Bramley, pub is rated 4.2 stars Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PubsJD WetherspoonLeedsGoogleRestaurant

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.