The application was submitted to the Leeds City Council in October 2023 and will see the development of a part 8 part 10 storey building just off of Kirkstall Road containing 198 studio flats.

There will also be significant communal space including a roof terrace on the site of an existing low-rise office building occupied by W Denis Insurance.

The scheme will tie in to the recent council-led improvements to Abbey Street, with the development providing accessible laybys for short-term drop offs and a turning head for servicing access, whilst wider footway surfacing is to be secured as part of a future Section 278 Agreement.

The flats are set to be built at the bottom of Kirkstall Road

John Tebbutt of Birmingham Properties Group said: “We are delighted to achieve planning permission on this under-utilised site in a prime location, to deliver high-quality purpose built student accommodation.

“Once complete, the scheme will help to provide students a safe and comfortable environment with modern facilities close to the city’s various education institutions.”

Designed by Leeds-based Cunniff Design, the building “takes design cues from its surroundings”.