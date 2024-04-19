Kirkstall Road: Plans to build 10-storey student accommodation in Leeds with nearly 200 flats approved
The application was submitted to the Leeds City Council in October 2023 and will see the development of a part 8 part 10 storey building just off of Kirkstall Road containing 198 studio flats.
There will also be significant communal space including a roof terrace on the site of an existing low-rise office building occupied by W Denis Insurance.
The scheme will tie in to the recent council-led improvements to Abbey Street, with the development providing accessible laybys for short-term drop offs and a turning head for servicing access, whilst wider footway surfacing is to be secured as part of a future Section 278 Agreement.
John Tebbutt of Birmingham Properties Group said: “We are delighted to achieve planning permission on this under-utilised site in a prime location, to deliver high-quality purpose built student accommodation.
“Once complete, the scheme will help to provide students a safe and comfortable environment with modern facilities close to the city’s various education institutions.”
Designed by Leeds-based Cunniff Design, the building “takes design cues from its surroundings”.
Planning consultant Jack Dickinson said: “The project team engaged early with the council’s planning, design, highways and landscaping officers in order to bring together a proposal that was generally acceptable to all parties and alongside holding positive discussions with local residents through the Little Woodhouse Community Association, the application was submitted in a supportive context.”
