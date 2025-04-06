Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Since opening in late 2021, Sqew Shawarma Bar has firmly established itself as a go-to spot for Lebanese street food in Leeds.

Fast forward to 2025, and the buzz around this fast-casual eatery hasn’t faded one bit.

On a sunny Wednesday afternoon, the small but lively space is packed as diners eagerly queue for their fix of freshly shaved shawarma, fragrant spices and bold Middle Eastern flavours.

I’ve visited Sqew before, but the excitement of ordering never quite wears off.

The menu revolves around chicken, lamb, falafel and a selection of vibrant toppings, all served in a fully customisable wrap or bowl. The biggest challenge? Deciding whether to stick with a tried-and-tested favourite or venture into new territory.

This time, I opted for a khobez wrap stuffed with a mix of lamb and chicken shawarma. Khobez, a chewy, flavour-packed Lebanese flatbread, is hard to resist – especially when generously filled with marinated, slow-roasted meat. Other options include a thinner durum wrap or a shawarma bowl, where you can swap out the bread for fries or hummus as a base.

Beneath the layers of freshly carved shawarma, I chose toum, a traditional Lebanese garlic sauce, for that extra punchy base. My guest, meanwhile, went for the spicy garlic spread, which delivered a kick without overpowering the flavours of the meat.

No wrap at Sqew is complete without a selection of salads and pickles, and for me, the pickles are non-negotiable. Sharp, tangy and perfectly crunchy, they cut through the richness of the shawarma and add a much-needed contrast. If you visit, I’d strongly recommend asking for extra.

Then comes the trickiest decision of all: sauce. This time, I went for garlic and za’atar mayo, which was creamy and herby with just the right depth of flavour. In the past, I’ve also tried the pomegranate molasses, which adds a sweet, tangy note – a fantastic choice for those who like a bit of contrast in their wrap.

It seems impossible to go wrong at Sqew. Every combination of flavours works just as well as the next, and my dining companion wholeheartedly agreed. Our only regret? Not having the appetite to try even more.

For two generously filled khobez wraps and two drinks, the total came to around £25 - a fair price given the portion sizes and quality of ingredients. It’s the kind of meal that leaves you satisfied but already thinking about your next visit.

And if you need further proof of how addictive this place is? My guest enjoyed her shawarma so much that she returned for another round just a few days later. That, if nothing else, says it all.

Factfile

Address: 7 Duncan St, Leeds LS1 6DQ

Opening hours: Mon, Sun; 11.30am-10pm, Tues-Wed; 11.30am-11pm, Thurs-Sat; 11.30am-midnight

Website: https://www.instagram.com/sqew.uk?igsh=MTBnaDJ5c3M1ODM0aQ==

Scores

Food: 10/10

Value: 9/10

Atmosphere: 8/10

Service: 9/10