The winners of the British Kebab Awards 2024 were announced last night during a ceremony in London, the 12th annual awards of their kind.

Three Leeds businesses had been shortlisted for accolades - and Sqew on Duncan Street was crowned the Best Lebanese Restaurant or Takeaway in the UK.

Sqew opened in 2022 with the aim of bringing authentic shawarma to the UK and is unmissable with its electric blue façade.

After a recent visit, a Yorkshire Evening Post reviewer said: “This bold little venue is serving up Middle Eastern cuisine that far exceeds any I’ve had elsewhere in Leeds.”

Leeds restaurant Sqew, Duncan Street, has scooped a British Kebab Award (Photo by National World)

The restaurant takes inspiration from the culinary traditions of the Levant, a region in the eastern Mediterranean that includes Lebanon and Syria.

Both Döner Summer and I Am Doner had been shortlisted for Best Vegan Kebab but missed out on the award, which went to Dhil's in Leicester.

The British Kebab Awards, founded by businessman Ibrahim Dogus, were set up to celebrate the thousands of independent kebab restaurants and takeaways across the UK.

Ibrahim said: "The 12th British Kebab Awards continue to highlight the incredible talent and innovation within our beloved kebab industry. This event is a testament to the hard work and dedication of those who contribute to making the UK's kebab scene truly exceptional."

This year's ceremony took place at Park Plaza Westminster Hotel, and judges included radio presenter James O’Brien and MPs Nadhim Zahawi, Sharon Hodgson and Alison Thewlis. The awards were sponsored by Just Eat.

