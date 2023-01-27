There are restaurants, cafes and bars located within the city currently listed for sale online. We have compiled a list of seven businesses up for sale, using Daltons Business, a website used for buying and selling of businesses and franchises.

VIVA Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria

Located in the city centre, VIVA is available for a leasehold price of £124,950. The Daltons listing states the restaurant has takings of £300,000 per year, with a gross profit of 68 per cent. The premises is deceptively spacious and multi-fronted, seating up to 45 covers, an additional 35 covers on the lower ground floor and 25 covers to the front of the premises. There is also scope for additional seating outside and the restaurant has a large commercial kitchen.

JJ’s American Diner

This diner is on the market for £34,995 and is being sold on a leasehold basis. Two years remain on the lease and the rent is £1,375 per month. In the listing, business brokers Hilton Smythe state the new owner would benefit from opening later, as childcare means the current management close up at 3pm. Located in Crossgates Shopping Centre, the diner is a fully licenced premises and the listing says it has an annual turnover of £130,000.

The Ivys’ Fish Bar

A fish and chips shop near East End Park, it has a leasehold price of £15,950. It has a recently installed shop front and illuminated signage with electric shutters. It is located on the outskirts of the city centre and the seller has advised weekly turnover is £850/£1,000.

An authentic Chinese restaurant, Red Chilli is available for a leasehold price of £375,000. Image: James Hardisty

Independent cocktail bar

A cocktail bar is available with a leasehold price of £195,000. The listing describes the bar as being “swathed in pure decadence” and says it serves “show-stopping cocktails”. It is based in the city centre and has a strong base of regular customers according to the listing. The bar is currently trading on reduced hours but has a licence to trade daily until 3am. Included in the sale of the business is a fully functional website.

Red Chilli

An authentic Chinese restaurant, Red Chilli is available for a leasehold price of £375,000. The listing states the city centre business has an annual turnover of £1.3m and that it has a “renowned reputation” in Leeds. The decor is described as “contemporary with the depth of Chinese culture” and the business is operated from a large multi-fronted premises. It is fully licenced and there is scope to extend opening hours.

David Street Cafe

Located on Water Lane, this cafe and sandwich bar is available for a leasehold price of £99,000. The listing states it has an annual turnover of £183,426 and that it is “ideally positioned within an area of multi-million pound regeneration”. The listing also outlines that the business has weekly takings of £5,000 from running for five and a half days.

The Fish Shop

This fish and chips shop has a freehold price of £230,000. Located on a busy high street in Kippax, the business has fully glazed frontage set under an illuminated signage that leads into a fully tiled interior with inset lighting together and an illuminated ceiling feature. It underwent a full refurbishment eight years ago.