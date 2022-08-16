19 photos to take you back to Cross Gates in the 1990s

Robbers aimed to steal thousands from the Yorkshire Bank on Austhorpe Road in Cross Gates in the 1990s. They first broke into an empty Ritz Video shop down the street before digging a 20ft tunnel to the bank where they would pinch the loot and make their escape. But what the criminal masterminds failed to realise was that the bank had no money within its four walls as it was closed for refurbishment at the time. And the bungling raiders made off penniless. These photo memories, plucked from the YEP archive, celebrate a decade in the life of the community. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Cross Gates in the 1990s
The Travellers Rest pub pictured in July 1996.
Photo: Mel Hulme
2. Cross Gates in the 1990s
Plans were revealed for a off-road motorcycle track at Barnbow Common in June 1996. Pictured is chair of the off road biking campaign, Chris Nelson (far left) and Mick Richmond, project developer watch a biker use the proposed track .
Photo: Dan Oxtoby
3. Cross Gates in the 1990s
Young residents of The Avenue planned a Millennium Street party in December 1999. Pictured, from left, are Jennifer Dunwell, Jake Burke, Harriett Darcy, Amy Darcy, Kalli Darcy, Sophie Barrass, Natalie Barrass, Rebecca Barrass, James Pickles and John Pickles.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. Cross Gates in the 1990s
Inside Crossgates Shopping Centre in May 1999.
Photo: Richard Hainsworth