19 photos to take you back to Cross Gates in the 1990s

Robbers aimed to steal thousands from the Yorkshire Bank on Austhorpe Road in Cross Gates in the 1990s. They first broke into an empty Ritz Video shop down the street before digging a 20ft tunnel to the bank where they would pinch the loot and make their escape. But what the criminal masterminds failed to realise was that the bank had no money within its four walls as it was closed for refurbishment at the time. And the bungling raiders made off penniless. These photo memories, plucked from the YEP archive, celebrate a decade in the life of the community.