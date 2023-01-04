Things in Bread will open its doors on Friday, January 6, and will be located close to the Doh’hut shop based just off Boar Lane. It will serve ‘classic proper British sandwiches’ made to order, with fresh baked bread.

Writing on the Doh’hut Facebook page on December 30, owner Tom Stafford said: “Yesss, you probably heard by now but @things_in_bread is opening next door on 6th January! Sandwiches you’ve seen before from us on our signature Shokupan milk loaf. All the classics, including BLT, roast chicken salad and of course egg and cress! All made fresh to order in our new beautiful place on Boar Lane!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be open from 8am to 4pm from Tuesday through to Saturday. Doh’hut opened in Trevelyan Square back in 2020 but had tasted success before any customers were welcomed through the doors. Operating as a food truck business, Doh’hut was victorious in the the 2018 British Street Food Awards and also scooped the ‘Best Dessert’ gong in the European Street Food Awards in Berlin before finding a permanent home in the heart of Leeds.

Things in Bread will open its doors on Friday, January 6.