2 . Midnight Bell

Midnight Bell, in Water Lane, will be open on Christmas Day. It will be serving a three-course menu for £37.95 or a two-course menu for £33.95. A range of starters are available including spiced parsnip soup with onion bhajis and chicken and smoked ham terrine. There are five main course dishes to choose from - including a a roast turkey wrapped in bacon, with leek and cranberry stuffing, creamy mash, roast potatoes, roasted root vegetables, pigs in blankets, Yorkshire pudding and buttered sprouts. A traditional Christmas pudding with brandy sauce is one of the desserts available. Photo: Google