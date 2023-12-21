Here’s where to go on Christmas Day for a festive meal.
On the list, there is Midnight Bell, which has a five-course menu this year, as well as Lamb and Flag, which is serving three courses for just £37.95.
1. 7 popular pubs open on Christmas Day
Here are seven popular pubs that are open this Christmas day. Photo: National World/Google
2. Midnight Bell
Midnight Bell, in Water Lane, will be open on Christmas Day. It will be serving a three-course menu for £37.95 or a two-course menu for £33.95. A range of starters are available including spiced parsnip soup with onion bhajis and chicken and smoked ham terrine. There are five main course dishes to choose from - including a a roast turkey wrapped in bacon, with leek and cranberry stuffing, creamy mash, roast potatoes, roasted root vegetables, pigs in blankets, Yorkshire pudding and buttered sprouts. A traditional Christmas pudding with brandy sauce is one of the desserts available. Photo: Google
3. The Adelphi
The Adelphi, in Hunslet Road, is open this Christmas Day - and is serving a five-course meal for £79.50. A range of starters are available including salmon, salad and souffle-based dishes. Five main dishes are available including a root vegetable wellington and a roast of sirloin of beef served with thyme-roasted potatoes, homemade braised red cabbage, roasted parsnips and carrots, shredded sprouts and chestnuts. British cheese, sticky toffee pudding and a meringue tart are just some of the desserts on offer. Photo: James Hardisty
4. Crowd of Favours
Crowd of Favours, in the city centre, has a rating of 4.4 stars from 873 Google reviews. A customer at Crowd of Favours said: "A lovely vibe and a wide selection of tasty food (with a good range of veg options) and drinks. Despite the somewhat drab grey of the facade, it's warm and cosy inside. And we especially liked the canine maitre d' who so enthusiastically greeted all comers." Photo: James Hardisty
5. Lamb and Flag
Lamb and Flag, in Church Row, is a great option for vegans this Christmas. It currently serves a vegan spiced vegetable pie, spiced vegetables in a vegan shortcrust pastry,
with plant-buttered mash, sprouts and seasonal greens. Photo: Simon Hulme
6. The Roundhay Fox
The Roundhay Fox, in Princes Avenue, is open on Christmas Day this year. It has a delicious menu available from £68.95 and £33.50 for children. Starters includes ham hock and piccalilli terrine, crispy duck salad, smoked fish and carrot and parsnip soup and more. Mains include hand carved turkey breast, slow cooked leg of duck and root vegetable wellington. Photo: James Hardisty