Danny Mei Lan Malin has shared his favourite places for a Christmas dinner and festive food in Leeds.

The YouTube sensation, star of the Rate My Takeaway series, has recently released a love song to his favourite meal – a Sunday Roast with Yorkshire Puddings. The charity single Santa’s from Up North is now available for download.

To celebrate the single, Danny has shared his favourite festive menus across Leeds with the Yorkshire Evening Post.

He said: “It's that time of the year when we're talking about Christmas dinners and where is the best place to go.

"Me being out doing takeaways, I stumble across some nice little cafes that do Turkey sarnies and things like that. But also, I like to go out to some restaurants.

"Make sure you’ve got a Yorkshire pudding, because Santa’s from up North.”

Here are his recommendations, from a traditional Sunday roast to festive Thai food.

1 . Danny's recommendations Here are his top places for a Christmas dinner in Leeds Photo: Danny Malin/Yorkshire Evening Post Photo Sales

2 . Browns Danny's first recommendations is Browns Brasserie & Bar in the Light, which serves a freshly-carved Sunday roast with all the trimmings Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

3 . Veeno For a Christmas meal with a twist, Danny recommended Veeno in Wellington Place. It serves a selection of Italian Christmas specials and delicious wines produced from its vineyard in Sicily. Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

4 . The Ivy Leeds The Ivy in Victoria Leeds is also high on Danny's list. Festive specials include the show-stopping Goose and Turkey Shepherd’s Pie and the irresistible Christmas Crème Brûlée. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

5 . Banyan Danny recommended the Christmas menu at Banyan, which has sites in Leeds city centre and Roundhay. It's three-course set menu includes the option of roast turkey with all the trimmings. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales