Danny Mei Lan Malin has shared his favourite places for a Christmas dinner and festive food in Leeds.
The YouTube sensation, star of the Rate My Takeaway series, has recently released a love song to his favourite meal – a Sunday Roast with Yorkshire Puddings. The charity single Santa’s from Up North is now available for download.
He said: “It's that time of the year when we're talking about Christmas dinners and where is the best place to go.
"Me being out doing takeaways, I stumble across some nice little cafes that do Turkey sarnies and things like that. But also, I like to go out to some restaurants.
"Make sure you’ve got a Yorkshire pudding, because Santa’s from up North.”
Here are his recommendations, from a traditional Sunday roast to festive Thai food.
1. Danny's recommendations
Here are his top places for a Christmas dinner in Leeds Photo: Danny Malin/Yorkshire Evening Post
2. Browns
Danny's first recommendations is Browns Brasserie & Bar in the Light, which serves a freshly-carved Sunday roast with all the trimmings Photo: Tony Johnson
3. Veeno
For a Christmas meal with a twist, Danny recommended Veeno in Wellington Place. It serves a selection of Italian Christmas specials and delicious wines produced from its vineyard in Sicily. Photo: Tony Johnson
4. The Ivy Leeds
The Ivy in Victoria Leeds is also high on Danny's list. Festive specials include the show-stopping Goose and Turkey Shepherd’s Pie and the irresistible Christmas Crème Brûlée. Photo: James Hardisty
5. Banyan
Danny recommended the Christmas menu at Banyan, which has sites in Leeds city centre and Roundhay. It's three-course set menu includes the option of roast turkey with all the trimmings. Photo: James Hardisty
6. Chaophraya
Danny said Chaophraya serves an "absolutely cracking" Christmas menu with a difference. The festive set menu includes a royal grilled platter for starters and a chilli basil duck showstopper. Photo: Tony Johnson