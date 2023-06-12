Leeds news you can trust since 1890
The 14 best places in Leeds for lunch as voted for by people who live here - including Salvos and Bundobust

From independent cafes and local pubs to high-end restaurants, there is much choice in our city.
Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 8th Jun 2023, 15:00 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 08:14 BST

The bustling and ever-growing food scene in Leeds means that deciding where to go for lunch can be difficult. We asked our YEP readers to name the best places to grab lunch and they delivered.

Among the top 15, there is popular Italian restaurant Salvo’s, in Headingley, which has just announced the owners are retiring and passing on the baton to someone else. Readers also mentioned Lamb and Flag, in the city centre, which has recently released a new menu that was taste-tested and is recommended by our very own reporter.

Here are 15 of the best places to grab a lunch in Leeds - according to YEP readers.

Here are 15 of the best places to grab a lunch in Leeds - according to YEP readers.

YEP readers have named Salvo's, Headingley, as one of the best places to grab a lunch in Leeds. The popular Italian restaurant serves all the classics - from bruschetta to margarita pizzas and arrabbiata - with modern twists. Dishes can also be made gluten-free. Pictured is Chef Gip Dammone of Salvo's.

YEP readers have named Salvo's, Headingley, as one of the best places to grab a lunch in Leeds. The popular Italian restaurant serves all the classics - from bruschetta to margarita pizzas and arrabbiata - with modern twists. Dishes can also be made gluten-free. Pictured is Chef Gip Dammone of Salvo's.

YEP readers have named Dakota Hotel, City Centre, as one of the best places to grab a lunch in Leeds. The restaurant serves comfort food classics with a twist. Dishes include smoked and glazed brisket, lobster and steak. Afternoon tea is also available at Dakota. Pictured is head chef Craig Rogan.

YEP readers have named Dakota Hotel, City Centre, as one of the best places to grab a lunch in Leeds. The restaurant serves comfort food classics with a twist. Dishes include smoked and glazed brisket, lobster and steak. Afternoon tea is also available at Dakota. Pictured is head chef Craig Rogan.

YEP readers have named Olive and Rye, City Centre, as one of the best places to grab a lunch in Leeds. The popular cafe, located in Queen's Arcade, describes itself as "laid-back" and serves breakfast, sandwiches and pancakes, along with coffee, cakes and cocktails.

YEP readers have named Olive and Rye, City Centre, as one of the best places to grab a lunch in Leeds. The popular cafe, located in Queen's Arcade, describes itself as "laid-back" and serves breakfast, sandwiches and pancakes, along with coffee, cakes and cocktails.

Related topics:LeedsHeadingley