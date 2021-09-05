Lamb and Flag Leeds review: A city centre gem providing quality pub food

The Lamb and Flag in Leeds.

Nestled in the historic shadow of Leeds Minster, the gorgeous 19th century building it calls home is also just a few minutes walk from Kirkgate Market and Victoria Leeds, as well as Leeds Playhouse and the bus station - making it convenient as well.

We’d booked ahead, which is advisable on a weekend because the large upstairs room can be booked out for functions, especially weddings (it is next to the Minster, remember!).

But the downstairs area is spacey and comfortable and there is plenty of outdoor seating if the weather is on your side.

Our table was ready and waiting for us on arrival and although already pretty busy service was efficient, with our drinks orders taken quickly. We ordered a glass of merlot and a pint of Leeds Pale (unsurprisingly, there’s an excellent choice of beers) and were given time to look over the menu.

During the day there’s the choice of the full menu or the lunch menu, which is a selection of sandwiches and wraps, available until 5pm.

Having experience of Leeds Brewery food we never even bothered to look at the starters. As great as I’m sure they are, we knew how generous the main dishes can be so just ploughed straight in.

We both went for options from the burger menu. The spinach and falafel burger was perfect in texture and really rich in flavour. It’s served in a brioche bun with a lovely salsa - not spicy, just really tasty. It came with a couple of sizeable crispy beer battered onion rings and thick, perfectly cooked hand cut chips. It really is worth getting anything that comes with chips this divine...

The Yorkshire Dales steak burger was equally good, really well cooked and with a bacon topping (it usually also comes with mature Cheddar but they were happy to skip that for the cheese hater).

The only slight complaint was that it came with too much relish for personal taste. It’s also served with the exceptionally good chips and onion rings.

The dessert menu offers up some real treats but one course was more than filling enough and sadly we just coudn’t face sampling them.

For the two burgers and a couple of drinks the bill came to just under £35, very reasonable for such high quality pub food - and all in a friendly, welcoming, cosy atmosphere.