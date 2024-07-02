Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular sandwich and salad bar is set to open its third site in Leeds.

Sesame, which already has two outposts near Park Square, will open its new venue at Wellington Place next month.

The Leeds-based eatery offers a range of sandwiches, wraps and salads and is known for using high-quality, locally sourced ingredients.

Sesame is set to open its third site at Wellington Place in Leeds. | Bevan Cockerill

It will join other popular cafes at the high-end office development, including Sociable Folk and Boom Food Co.

Last week, signs appeared at another unit at the complex for a brand new Pret A Manger cafe.

Federated Hermes MEPC, the developer behind Wellington Place, confirmed that it will open later this month.

Dental clinic Beyu Dental is also set to arrive at Wellington Place in August, occupying 2,200 square feet with five fully-equipped surgery rooms and an on-site dental laboratory.

Paul Pavia, of Federated Hermes MEPC, said: “As an already thriving community in Leeds city centre, we’re committed to continually creating a fantastic offer that cement’s Wellington Place position as the number one place to do business.

“We’re thrilled to be adding two fantastic options to our portfolio of delicious food outlets, with a nationwide favourite in Pret A Manger, as well as supporting a local growing business with Sesame.

"We’re also proud to be introducing a dentist that’s committed to world-class dental care, adding to our long list of other amenities such as private medical practice, The Whitehall Clinic, and meeting and conference space at The Terrace.