11 of the best parks in Leeds to enjoy a picnic in the sun this summer including Kirkstall Abbey

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 26th Jun 2024, 16:30 BST

It’s finally feeling a lot more like summer in Leeds.

The weather has been fantastic this week so far, with temperatures reaching heights of 27 degrees.

And little sounds more appealing than a lunch in the beaming sun with good friends and family.

So we have rounded up 11 of best parks in Leeds to enjoy a picnic this summer.

Temple Newsam Park is a fantastic spot for a picnic with friends and family this summer. There are three lakes that also surround the Tudor-Jacobean estate of Temple Newsam.

1. Temple Newsam Park

Temple Newsam Park is a fantastic spot for a picnic with friends and family this summer. There are three lakes that also surround the Tudor-Jacobean estate of Temple Newsam. | Gary LongbottomPhoto: Gary Longbottom

Golden Acre Park is one of the more popular parks in the city. It is well known for its lakeside walk and wonderful gardens. Ideal for a picnic and an afternoon tea.

2. Golden Acre Park

Golden Acre Park is one of the more popular parks in the city. It is well known for its lakeside walk and wonderful gardens. Ideal for a picnic and an afternoon tea. | Bruce RollinsonPhoto: Bruce Rollinson

Middleton Park is a 360-acre beauty spot to the south of the city and another great spot for a picnic in the sun this summer.

3. Middleton Park

Middleton Park is a 360-acre beauty spot to the south of the city and another great spot for a picnic in the sun this summer. | Tony JohnsonPhoto: Tony Johnson

Meanwood Park is a brilliant spot for locals in the area with young kids. Enjoy a wholesome picnic while the kids enjoy the new playground equipment.

4. Meanwood Park

Meanwood Park is a brilliant spot for locals in the area with young kids. Enjoy a wholesome picnic while the kids enjoy the new playground equipment. | James HardistyPhoto: James Hardisty

Park Square is a perfect spot for people working in nearby offices who need a break from their screens. With beautiful flowers, a few local businesses and even an ice cream van, it is perfect for anyone grabbing a quick bite or a picnic.

5. Park Square

Park Square is a perfect spot for people working in nearby offices who need a break from their screens. With beautiful flowers, a few local businesses and even an ice cream van, it is perfect for anyone grabbing a quick bite or a picnic. | James HardistyPhoto: James Hardisty

One of the parks Leeds is famed for is Roundhay Park. It is one of the biggest city parks in Europe, covering more than 700 acres of parkland, lakes, woodland and gardens - and the place to be for a picnic this week.

6. Roundhay Park

One of the parks Leeds is famed for is Roundhay Park. It is one of the biggest city parks in Europe, covering more than 700 acres of parkland, lakes, woodland and gardens - and the place to be for a picnic this week. | James HardistyPhoto: James Hardisty

