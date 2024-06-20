Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A hugely popular cafe chain looks set to open its latest branch at a premium office development in Leeds city centre.

Flashy signs appeared at a unit at Wellington Place this week advertising the complex's latest arrival, Pret A Manger.

The cafe company specialises in fresh food and organic coffee. It opened its first shop almost 40 years ago back in 1986.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A sign appeared at Wellington Place advertising a new branch of Pret A Manger. | National World

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At Wellington Place, the new branch will join other popular cafes including Sociable Folk and Boom Food Co, which attract office workers from the high-end development.

It appears the cafe will open directly opposite high street rival Caffe Nero, as signs appeared at unit four.

Construction work appeared to be ongoing inside the unit, but an opening date has yet to be announced.