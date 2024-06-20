Pret A Manger Wellington Place: Hugely popular cafe chain looks set to open new branch in Leeds city centre

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 20th Jun 2024, 11:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A hugely popular cafe chain looks set to open its latest branch at a premium office development in Leeds city centre.

Flashy signs appeared at a unit at Wellington Place this week advertising the complex's latest arrival, Pret A Manger.

The cafe company specialises in fresh food and organic coffee. It opened its first shop almost 40 years ago back in 1986.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A sign appeared at Wellington Place advertising a new branch of Pret A Manger.A sign appeared at Wellington Place advertising a new branch of Pret A Manger.
A sign appeared at Wellington Place advertising a new branch of Pret A Manger. | National World

At Wellington Place, the new branch will join other popular cafes including Sociable Folk and Boom Food Co, which attract office workers from the high-end development.

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter

It appears the cafe will open directly opposite high street rival Caffe Nero, as signs appeared at unit four.

Construction work appeared to be ongoing inside the unit, but an opening date has yet to be announced.

Pret already has six other branches in the city centre, including at Leeds Station, the Merrion Centre and in the Victoria Leeds shopping centre.

Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.