Pret A Manger Wellington Place: Hugely popular cafe chain looks set to open new branch in Leeds city centre
Flashy signs appeared at a unit at Wellington Place this week advertising the complex's latest arrival, Pret A Manger.
The cafe company specialises in fresh food and organic coffee. It opened its first shop almost 40 years ago back in 1986.
At Wellington Place, the new branch will join other popular cafes including Sociable Folk and Boom Food Co, which attract office workers from the high-end development.
It appears the cafe will open directly opposite high street rival Caffe Nero, as signs appeared at unit four.
Construction work appeared to be ongoing inside the unit, but an opening date has yet to be announced.
Pret already has six other branches in the city centre, including at Leeds Station, the Merrion Centre and in the Victoria Leeds shopping centre.
